Passers-by were astonished to drive by one morning in June 2021 and see the Punch Bowl standing and drive past the same night and see only a pile of rubble at the roadside. The site on Longridge Road, Hurst Green, near Longridge, has since been fenced off.

Five people accused in connection with the demolition had been due to go on trial at Burnley magistrates court today in a case scheduled to last until September 7. At a case management hearing at Blackburn magistrates court in April District Judge Alex Boyd had granted them all unconditional bail.

The former Punch Bowl Inn at Hurst Green

At a previous hearing at Blackburn Magistrates Court the five accused, Andrew Donelan, 60, Nicola Donelan, 58, and Rebecca Donelan, 28, all of Carr Hall, Whalley New Road, Wilpshire, Blackburn and Brian Ingleby, 69 and David Cotterell, 57, of Percliff Way, Philips Road, Blackburn, had pleaded not guilty to the charges put to them.

Andrew, Nicola and Rebecca Donelan and Brian Ingleby had been charged with executing the demolition of the building on Longridge Road, Hurst Green. Andrew Donelan, David Cotterell and Brian Ingleby had been charged with failing to notify the local authority of the intended demolition.

Donelan Trading of Carr Hall and Percliff Plant and Haulage Ltd of Percliff Way had been charged with executing the demolition and failing to notify the local authority of its intended demolition.

The cases were brought by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

All that remains of the Grade II listed Punch Bowl inn

The pub, once a very popular eating out venue, was renowned in its heyday not just for its food but for allegedly being haunted. Highwaymen Dick Turpin and Ned King were reported to have stayed at the site and the ghost of ‘Old Ned’ was reputed to roam the pub, which dates back to 1793.

The property had been vacant since 2012. In 2018 permission was granted for the building to be converted into five holiday lets and a cafe and the creation of a 15 unit holiday park.