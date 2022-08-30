Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
A Preston born professional footballer who starred in this year’s Love Island is returning to the pitch after joining a new club.
Jamie Allen, 27, was playing for Halifax Town FC when he entered the famous villa this summer, but his spell with the club ended not long after he was voted off the Island.
He had signed a new one-year contract with Halifax in June but left their pre-season training to appear on the ITV 2 show, with club and player later parting ways by mutual agreement.
But the footballer turned reality star - who also plays internationally for the British Caribbean island nation of Montserrat - will again be lacing up his boots after signing a one-year deal with AFC Telford United.
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist killed in A59 Clitheroe crash named as police continue appeal for information
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Northern train tickets for journeys across Lancashire and the North go on sale for just £1
-
4
Car bursts into flames on M6 northbound near Preston resulting in long delays
-
5
Video shows fire crews tackle Penwortham garden blaze - this is what caused it
The Shropshire club, known as the Bucks, play in the National League North – the sixth tier of the English football league – along with Chorley, AFC Fylde and Southport.
Allen, who the club described as a “fast and versatile forward”, joins them on a one-year deal.
He began his career at Fleetwood Town in 2012, before taking in loan spells at Barrow & AFC Fylde. He then joined Stalybridge Celtic in 2015, before moving on to Southport – then Dover Athletic in 2017.
He signed for Halifax Town in July 2019 after cancelling his contract by mutual consent at Dover.
But Allen could return to Lancashire this weekend and make his club debut for Telford during their visit to AFC Fylde on Saturday, September 3.
What did Jamie say about his time on Love Island?
The 27-year-old was dumped from the hit ITV 2 show alongside 21-year old dancer Danica Taylor after receiving the fewest votes in one of the final weeks of the 8th season this summer.
Whilst packing his suitcase, Jamie was asked if he would pursue things with Danica on the outside, to which he replied: “100% why not?”
Speaking after his exit, Jamie said: “My journey was a lot shorter than Danica’s obviously but I went in there trying to find a genuine connection and I feel like I have done that.”
His partner Danica added: “I’m walking out of here with somebody I genuinely think I’ve got a good connection with”