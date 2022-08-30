Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had signed a new one-year contract with Halifax in June but left their pre-season training to appear on the ITV 2 show, with club and player later parting ways by mutual agreement.

But the footballer turned reality star - who also plays internationally for the British Caribbean island nation of Montserrat - will again be lacing up his boots after signing a one-year deal with AFC Telford United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shropshire club, known as the Bucks, play in the National League North – the sixth tier of the English football league – along with Chorley, AFC Fylde and Southport.

Allen, who the club described as a “fast and versatile forward”, joins them on a one-year deal.

He began his career at Fleetwood Town in 2012, before taking in loan spells at Barrow & AFC Fylde. He then joined Stalybridge Celtic in 2015, before moving on to Southport – then Dover Athletic in 2017.

He signed for Halifax Town in July 2019 after cancelling his contract by mutual consent at Dover.

Footballer and Love Island contestant Jamie Allen, 27, from Preston, has joined AFC Telford United on a one-year deal

But Allen could return to Lancashire this weekend and make his club debut for Telford during their visit to AFC Fylde on Saturday, September 3.

What did Jamie say about his time on Love Island?

The 27-year-old was dumped from the hit ITV 2 show alongside 21-year old dancer Danica Taylor after receiving the fewest votes in one of the final weeks of the 8th season this summer.

Whilst packing his suitcase, Jamie was asked if he would pursue things with Danica on the outside, to which he replied: “100% why not?”

Jamie Allen, from Preston, starred as one of the contestants in this year's Love Island on ITV2. Pic credit: Love Island/ITV Studios

Speaking after his exit, Jamie said: “My journey was a lot shorter than Danica’s obviously but I went in there trying to find a genuine connection and I feel like I have done that.”