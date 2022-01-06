Hair-raising footage shows banned Lancashire driver leading police on 100mph chase in stolen car
A banned driver from Lancashire who led police on a high-speed chase through Salford in a stolen car has been jailed.
Officers gave chase after spotting Matthew Graham Towler driving erratically in Cleggs Lane, Little Hulton at around 1:30am on November 25, 2021.
The 41-year-old reached speeds of up to 100mph and travelled on the wrong side of the road while being pursued by police.
In Tyldesley town centre, Towler drove at 90mph in a 20mph area before eventually fleeing the car after clipping a kerb in Elliott Street.
When Towler was arrested, officers found 15 car keys, a device for cloning car keys and a lock pick.
Towler, of Blake Avenue, Lostock Hall, Preston, was sentenced to 30 months behind bars at Manchester Crown Court today (January 6) after pleading guilty to the following offences:
- Dangerous driving
- Driving while disqualified
- Handling stolen goods
- Going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle
Detective Sergeant Daniel Worthington, of GMP Salford's Organised Crime Unit, said: "Towler drove at excessive speed through narrow streets and his reckless actions could easily have resulted in a serious collision.
"Thankfully, officers acted swiftly and professionally to arrest him and due to their brave actions and quick thinking he is now behind bars."
