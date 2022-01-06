Hair-raising footage shows banned Lancashire driver leading police on 100mph chase in stolen car

Officers gave chase after spotting Matthew Graham Towler driving erratically in Cleggs Lane, Little Hulton at around 1:30am on November 25, 2021.

The 41-year-old reached speeds of up to 100mph and travelled on the wrong side of the road while being pursued by police.

In Tyldesley town centre, Towler drove at 90mph in a 20mph area before eventually fleeing the car after clipping a kerb in Elliott Street.

When Towler was arrested, officers found 15 car keys, a device for cloning car keys and a lock pick.

Towler, of Blake Avenue, Lostock Hall, Preston, was sentenced to 30 months behind bars at Manchester Crown Court today (January 6) after pleading guilty to the following offences:

- Dangerous driving

Matthew Graham Towler (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

- Driving while disqualified

- Handling stolen goods

- Going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle

Detective Sergeant Daniel Worthington, of GMP Salford's Organised Crime Unit, said: "Towler drove at excessive speed through narrow streets and his reckless actions could easily have resulted in a serious collision.

"Thankfully, officers acted swiftly and professionally to arrest him and due to their brave actions and quick thinking he is now behind bars."

