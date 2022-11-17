News you can trust since 1886
Group of youths cause ‘extensive damage’ after climbing onto care home roof in Preston

Two teenagers were arrested after youths climbed onto the roof of a residential care home in Preston, causing “extensive damage”.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 1:01pm

Police attended a report of a burglary and criminal damage in Brockholes Brow on Wednesday evening (November 17), distressing those inside.

A group of approximately five youths entered the grounds of a residential care home before climbing onto the roof and causing extensive damage.

Officers located and arrested two youths nearby, aged 14 and 17.

They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PC 640 Wilson by emailing [email protected], quoting log number LC-20221116-1047.