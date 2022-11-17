Group of youths cause ‘extensive damage’ after climbing onto care home roof in Preston
Two teenagers were arrested after youths climbed onto the roof of a residential care home in Preston, causing “extensive damage”.
By Sean Gleaves
Police attended a report of a burglary and criminal damage in Brockholes Brow on Wednesday evening (November 17), distressing those inside.
A group of approximately five youths entered the grounds of a residential care home before climbing onto the roof and causing extensive damage.
Officers located and arrested two youths nearby, aged 14 and 17.
They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday evening.