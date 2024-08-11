Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four more people have been charged after disorder broke out in parts of Lancashire last week.

There were disturbances at marches in Blackpool last weekend, while other parts of the county escaped with no major incidents.

A number of arrests and charges have already been made and police have confirmed four more people will go before the courts:

Adam O’Brien, 19, of Croasdale Walk, Blackpool, was charged with violent disorder. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on August 10)

A 17-year-old girl from Thornton-Cleveleys, who cannot be named as she is under 18, was charged with violent disorder and racially/ religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence by words or writing. She was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on August 10.

Michael Dunham, 38, of York Drive, Preston, was charged with violent disorder and possession of a controlled drug – Class B, cannabis. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on August 10.

Shane Taffe Rhodes, 20, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool, was charged with violent disorder. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on August 10.

A 21-year-old man from Blackpool waas arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remained in custody for questioning on Saturday.

Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “We’re continuing to make arrests and charge people following disorder in some parts of the county last week. Our investigation is continuing, and more arrests will be made.

“Disorder is taken very seriously in Lancashire, and we will not tolerate it in our county.

“I want to send a message to you today: if you are responsible for these crimes, or if you are thinking of committing disorder in our county: we will find out, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.

“To the members of our communities who are affected, thank you for your co-operation and understanding.

“The public’s safety is our main priority, and we will continue to police in a way that puts you at the heart of everything that we do.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries can call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.