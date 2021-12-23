Furious and horrified public reaction to Wigan deputy head's child sex crimes

Julie Morris was jailed for 13 years and nine months this week after admitting that she and partner David Morris took part in sexual attacks on a girl of under 13, including two rapes.

The crimes were made all the more sickening because the 44-year-old of Ancroft Drive, Hindley, was the safeguarding lead at St George's Primary Central CE School in Tyldesley.

At a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Julie Morris entered guilty pleas to two counts of rape, nine of inciting child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

David Morris, 52, Sandfield Road, Eccleston, St Helens, pleaded guilty to 34 offences at an earlier hearing and was jailed for 16 years, with an extended licence period of four years, for 34 offences, including seven counts of rape and 13 counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

After the court case was reported on wigantoday, readers vented their fury and revulsion.

Paula Wood said: "What on earth? Safeguarding lead, absolutely disgusting. Hope the child involved is getting the support she needs from true professionals."

Kelly Hope said: "Given the position of trust she was in, she should certainly be given a whole lot longer. Absolutely sickening."

Ian Rutherford said: "No words can describe the horror and revulsion anyone can feel, and more so when one of the perpetrators is a primary school Deputy Head. How must parents and teachers feel - it's absolutely horrifying.

"Respective 13 and16-year jail sentences are simply nothing compared to the life sentence the poor kid who was sexually abused by these monsters will be going through right now.

"Worse this poor kid will have problems with trust issues in later life when dealing with authority figures as one authority figure abused her trust when it came to care and responsibility."

Selina Hayes said: "It should be life. The poor victim of these evil people will struggle with the trauma for the rest of her life so why should the perpetrators ever get to leave their cell nevermind prison. They knew it was wrong and did it anyway."

Karen Humphreys said: "Only 13 years for what she did in the position she was in? Let her rot."

Stuart Brockley said: "She was a safeguarding lead! So one of her roles was to promote the protection of children against the very crimes she was committing herself. Absolutely shocking. It should be a death penalty for these two, nothing else is worthy."

Ellen Evans said: "Not long enough. She should never be released as she betrayed her position of trust."

Amy Evans said: "I hope she rots: 13 years is not enough. Her victim will be suffering for life because of her evil actions. She doesn’t deserve to see the light of day."

And Rita Horkan said: "It doesn't matter what support this poor child gets: she is damaged for life. Pure evil, she should never be free."

In the aftermath of the case, a Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Now these details have come to light, we fully understand that the school community will be appalled by these distressing details.

“These are despicable offences and behaviour, especially from someone in a position of trust.

“We will now ensure that everyone within the school community and anyone affected receives the appropriate support now the criminal trial has concluded.

“We know that parents may have follow-up concerns and questions and we will make sure we address these as best we can in partnership with our police colleagues.

“We would like to thank Merseyside Police for their work during the investigation.

“Undoubtedly this has been an awful chapter in the history of the school – but we now hope this close-knit school community can move forward together without being further tarnished by the despicable actions of one individual.”