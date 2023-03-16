Lancashire Police investigating after 18-month-old girl found unresponsive in Fulwood
A police investigation is under way after an 18-month-old girl was found unresponsive at a home in Fulwood.
Paramedics were called to the home in Kings Drive, off Garstang Road, after a 999 call at around 1.15pm on Wednesday (March 15).
The toddler is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where she remains in a critical condition.
Lancashire Police said they were called to the home by the ambulance service and an investigation is now under way.
Yesterday evening saw a flurry of police activity at the home, with two CSI vans and unmarked police cars parked outside.
The force said no one has been arrested but enquiries are ongoing. It has not said at this stage why an investigation is taking place.
Statement from police
A police spokesman said: “We were called by the Ambulance Service around 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 15) to a report an 18-month-old girl had been found unresponsive at an address in Fulwood.
“Emergency services attended an address in Kings Drive with the girl having suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
“She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, before later being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. She is in a critical condition.
“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing. No arrests have been made.”