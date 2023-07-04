Emergency services were called to the home in Kings Drive, off Garstang Road, after a 999 call at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 15.

Paramedics initially suspected the 18-month-old girl suffered a cardiac arrest and she was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where she died a week later on the morning of Tuesday, March 21

Lancashire Police said her death was unexplained and a post-mortem examination was to be carried out to try and establish the cause.

But the results of the post-mortem examination were withheld for more than three months while a police investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

What was the result of the post-mortem examination?

Today (Tuesday, July 4), we can confirm that the child died from drowning.

Lancashire Police said an investigation into her death is ongoing and a woman in her 20s has been interviewed under caution.

No arrests have been made as part of the ongoing investigation, said the force.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 15 to a report that an 18-month-old girl had been found unresponsive at an address on Kings Drive in Fulwood.

“Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before later being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but she sadly died on the morning of March 21.

“Enquiries into this tragic death are on-going.

