Potential witness sought by police investigating rape of teenage girl in Fulwood
Detectives are investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Fulwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:57 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:00 pm
The victim was raped in the Highgate Park area of Fulwood between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 6.
Detectives investigating the incident believe the suspect was disturbed by a woman walking her dog nearby.
“We would like to trace her to see if she can provide information for our investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston Royal visit: These were the scenes as The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited city as part of Jubilee celebrations
-
2
Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J32 and J33 northbound in Garstang overnight
-
3
Garstang Community Academy: headteacher quits after "pressures placed on him" became too much
-
4
Cost of living crisis: boss of Preston's San Marco restaurant exploring solar panels to cope with soaring energy prices
-
5
Chorley chippy staff have lucky escape after car careers into shop front
Read More
Read MoreReview of former Greater Manchester Police officer’s sentence for 'vicious' atte...
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0011 of August 8.