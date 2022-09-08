News you can trust since 1886
Potential witness sought by police investigating rape of teenage girl in Fulwood

Detectives are investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Fulwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:57 pm
The victim was raped in the Highgate Park area of Fulwood between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 6.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the suspect was disturbed by a woman walking her dog nearby.

“We would like to trace her to see if she can provide information for our investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0011 of August 8.

Detectives are investigating the rape of a teenage girl in the Highgate Park area of Fulwood (Credit: Ronald Hudson)