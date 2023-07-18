Bosses at Fulwood Opticians in Sharoe Green Lane have made the decision to operate a locked door, appointment-only policy following alleged shoplifting incidents.

It came after staff reported “many designer sunglasses” were “brazenly” stolen in front of them.

Taking to Facebook, the store took the unusual step of posting CCTV images of the two alleged thieves to warn other businesses.

A spokesman for Fulwood Opticians said: “The past couple of days have been very upsetting due to these two unsavoury characters who shoplifted many designer sunglasses brazenly in front of staff.

“We are now operating a locked door, appointment only policy for the foreseeable future.

“We still look forward to seeing our wonderful clients but we ask you to call beforehand. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Fulwood Opticians posted CCTV images of the two alleged thieves to warn other businesses in the area (Credit: Fulwood Opticians)

“Please share to stop this happening to other small businesses.”