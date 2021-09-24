Fresh appeal to find Leyland man wanted in connection with burglary

Shaun Rimmer is wanted in connection with a burglary which occurred on August 16.

The 28-year-old, from Leyland, is described as 5ft 8in tall, with wavy, dark-brown hair and a beard.

He has links to Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Clayton-le-Woods and Liverpool.

Shaun Rimmer (pictured) is described as 5ft 8in tall, with wavy, dark-brown hair and a beard. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 0589 of September 1.

You can also report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency, call 999.

