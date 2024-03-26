Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fraudster who sold £1.8million of fake movie posters has been jailed and ordered to pay back £500,000 of his profits.

Adam Jeffreys, 41, worked for one of the UK's leading poster manufacturers but ran a lucrative side hustle from his luxury farmhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a seven-year period he printed tens of thousands of counterfeit billboards from films such as James Bond, Harry Potter and Batman.

His empire came crashing down on November 3, 2021, when Trading Standards raided his property and discovered a large commercial printer and posters packaged and ready to be sent out.

Jeffreys, formerly of Hainslack Farm on Skipton Old Road, Colne was jailed for 43 months in December last year - the longest custodial sentence ever secured by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team.

Adam Jeffreys

Now a Proceeds of Crime hearing has been told how Jeffreys made a profit of £1 million on sales of £1,819,783.18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was assessed to have £514,052.77 of funds available, which he must pay in full or face an extra five years added to his sentence.

Nick McNamara, from Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards service, said: "This is the longest ever prison sentence imposed in a case brought by our Trading Standards team, whose hard work and dedication was vital in bringing this offender to book.

"Legitimate businesses work hard to build brand awareness and have a right to be protected from pirates who steal their intellectual property rights.”

Some of the posters on display in Jeffreys printing room

Jeffreys operated in both the UK and Germany under the names of ‘Plymouth Trading Co’, ‘Plakat Welt’ and ‘Poster Station’, and told the court he had not realised he was doing anything wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his trial at Preston Crown Court last year heard how Jeffreys faked invoices and sent fake emails to make his business appear legitimate.

The court heard how on a single day in October 2021, a Trading Standards officer found 6,400 different designs of posters being advertised for sale, typically at £8.99 plus postage.