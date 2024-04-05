1 . Police search Morecambe Bay beach after discovery of human bones

Police have confirmed that some of the bones found in water at a Morecambe Bay beach are indeed human remains. Officers were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, at 4.10pm on March 31 to reports bones had been found in the water. A police spokesman said: “Our initial enquiries have confirmed that some of the remains are human. “Although we are keeping an open mind as to the origin of the remains, we believe they have been in the sea for a significant period. “Our enquiries are expected to be ongoing for some time and we continue to liaise with HM Coroner. “Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting log number 745 of March 31 2024.”