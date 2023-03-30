Four men arrested as drugs and weapons seized during series of morning raids in Blackburn
Four people have been after drugs and a number of weapons were seized during a series of raids in Blackburn.
Police executed warrants at addresses in Lawrence Street, Hazel Close, Bromley Street and Devonport Road on Thursday morning (March 30).
A large quantity of class A drugs, cash, replica Rolex watches, weapons and mobile phones were seized.
Four men, aged 17, 18, 22, 28, all from Blackburn, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Two of these men were further arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
Insp Kathryn McIntyre, of the Blackburn with Darwen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These warrants have come as a result of information the public have shared with us.
“Drugs are a scourge on our community and I hope the action taken today shows how seriously we take this issue.”