Four charged after man kidnapped and attacked in Darwen as search continues for fifth suspect

Police launched an investigation after a man was kidnapped and assaulted in the Birch Hall area of Darwen on June 13, 2021.

The victim was then taken to a second location where he was subjected to more violence before he managed to escape and call for help.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Warrants were executed in Lawrence Street and Stirling Drive in Blackburn and Winterson Road and Ormerod Street in Accrington on Tuesday morning (April 12).

Four men were arrested and subsequently charged with conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit section 18 wounding.

They were:

- Faisal Fareed, 22, of Lawrence Street Blackburn

Have you seen Faizaan Fareed? Police want to speak to him after a man was kidnapped and assaulted in Darwen. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Kasim Ahmed, 33, of Stirling Drive, Blackburn

- Nicholas Shaw, 40, of Medina Close, Accrington

- Khizer Khan, 39, of Ormerod Street, Blackburn

They appeared before Blackburn magistrates on Wednesday morning (April 13).

Shaw and Fareed were remanded into custody to appear at Crown Court on May 16.

Detectives now want to speak to 26-year-old Faizaan Fareed, from Blackburn, as part of their enquiries.

“We would ask anybody with information about his whereabouts not to approach him but to call police as soon as possible,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anybody with information about Fareed’s whereabouts can contact 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1866 of June 13.

For immediate sightings call 999.