Warrants were executed in Lawrence Street and Stirling Drive in Blackburn and Winterson Road and Ormerod Street in Accrington on Tuesday morning (April 12).

Four men – aged 22, 33, 39 and 40 – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Officers also recovered weapons and 50 cannabis plants during their searches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Faizaan Fareed? Police want to speak to him after a man was kidnapped and assaulted in Darwen. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives now want to speak to 26-year-old Faizaan Fareed, from Blackburn, as part of their enquiries.

DC Rachel Norris, of Blackburn CID, said: “These four arrests are a result of a complex investigation into the kidnapping and assault on an innocent man, who was left with significant injuries.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we now need to speak to Faizaan Fareed, who we believe can assist us with our enquiries.

“We would ask anybody with information about his whereabouts not to approach him but to call police as soon as possible.”

Police launched an investigation after a man was kidnapped and assaulted in the Birch Hall area of Darwen on June 13, 2021.

The victim was then taken to a second location where he was subjected to more violence before he managed to escape and call for help.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Anybody with information about Fareed’s whereabouts can contact 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1866 of June 13.