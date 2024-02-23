Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Rivington Services on the M61 at 12.15am on February 22 to reports that attempts were being made to steal from lorries and cars on the northbound services.

A BMW 3 Series car was subsequently pursued on the M61 with the assistance of the police helicopter and brought to a stop near to junction nine of the motorway, before four men were arrested in the area of the Walton Summit industrial estate.

Paul Marcus Durant, 28, of Shirley Road, Cleckheaton, John Beardsworth, 19, of Union Road, Liversedge, Jayden Marsden, 19, of East Bath Street, Batley, and Jordan Barber, 25, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, have all been charged with dangerous driving, being carried on/in a motor vehicle taken without consent, two offences of vehicle interference and two offences of criminal damage.