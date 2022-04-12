Jamie Carlisle had been wanted since March 13 after he was suspected of vandalising a property and making threats to the owner.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a police appeal after he managed to evade arrest, with the public urged to report his whereabouts.

After more than four weeks on the run, Carlisle was arrested in the city last night (Monday, April 11). He remains in custody.