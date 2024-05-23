Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founder of an owl sanctuary has been banned from keeping birds after he admitted harming them.

Paul Rose, 71, ran Barrow Owl Sanctuary in Cumbria, which was raided by police and the RSPCA in March 2022.

They found two tawny owls with neurological problems, and a barn owl with a fractured wing, all of which had to be euthanised.

When he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week, Rose was handed a 20-week jail sentence suspended for two years.

The 71-year-old, of Foxfield Road, Walney, admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and one offence of failing to ensure the welfare of an animal.

He was also dealt with by the court for admitting to displaying an animal without a certificate.

As well as the suspended jail term, Rose was placed on a curfew for a month, meaning he would have to be at his address between 21:00 BST and 07:00 each day.

An order was imposed to ban Rose from owning birds, keeping or participating in keeping birds and transporting them, among other restrictions.