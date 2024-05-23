Founder of Barrow Owl Sanctuary in Cumbria banned from keeping birds after admitting to harming them
Paul Rose, 71, ran Barrow Owl Sanctuary in Cumbria, which was raided by police and the RSPCA in March 2022.
They found two tawny owls with neurological problems, and a barn owl with a fractured wing, all of which had to be euthanised.
When he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week, Rose was handed a 20-week jail sentence suspended for two years.
The 71-year-old, of Foxfield Road, Walney, admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and one offence of failing to ensure the welfare of an animal.
He was also dealt with by the court for admitting to displaying an animal without a certificate.
As well as the suspended jail term, Rose was placed on a curfew for a month, meaning he would have to be at his address between 21:00 BST and 07:00 each day.
An order was imposed to ban Rose from owning birds, keeping or participating in keeping birds and transporting them, among other restrictions.
The ban is valid for five years and Preston Crown Court imposed a further restriction meaning Rose cannot apply to have the ban lifted before it expires.