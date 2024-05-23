Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have warned members of the public not to approach a Preston man who is wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Mark Baliga, from Preston, 43, absconded from from HMP Thorn Cross, Cheshire, yesterday and police are asking for help in locating him.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Have you seen Mark Baliga, from Preston, who is wanted for being unlawfully at large?

“Baliga, 43, absconded from HMP Thorn Cross, Cheshire, yesterday. “We ask that you don’t approach Baliga.”

Baliga, who is also known as Mark Yates and has the nickname ‘Bagsy’, is from Preston and has links to the Callon area of the city.