Police warn public not to approach Preston man on the run from prison
Mark Baliga, from Preston, 43, absconded from from HMP Thorn Cross, Cheshire, yesterday and police are asking for help in locating him.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Have you seen Mark Baliga, from Preston, who is wanted for being unlawfully at large?
“Baliga, 43, absconded from HMP Thorn Cross, Cheshire, yesterday. “We ask that you don’t approach Baliga.”
Baliga, who is also known as Mark Yates and has the nickname ‘Bagsy’, is from Preston and has links to the Callon area of the city.
He is approximately 5ft 9, heavy build, and has dark brown cropped hair. Anyone with any sightings should contact police on 101 or by emailing [email protected].