Operation Reckoning is a month of action to tackle domestic abuse across Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire.

Police want to find the following people as part of the operation and launched an appeal for information on Wednesday (February 8):

- Dale Ryan, 37, of Cavendish Road, Preston – wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

(Top row L-R) Dale Ryan, Darren Warren and David Simpson (Bottom row L-R) Joseph Sowerby and Amy Leat (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Darren Warren, 42, of Brook Street, Preston – wanted for making threats to kill.

- David Simpson, 38, of Poppy Field Way, Preston – wanted for breaching a suspended sentence order.

- Joseph Sowerby, 57, Alder Road, Preston – wanted for assault.

- Amy Leat, 31, of The Paddock, Preston – wanted for failing to comply with a community order.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “These individuals are wanted by police and we would urge people to get in touch, supplying us with information.

“Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can also be emotional, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour.

“It can also happen to anyone - regardless of their identified gender, sexuality or lifestyle. Call us if you can help.”

If you want to report a crime, but you are not in immediate danger, call the police on 101.

If you need the police in an emergency, call 999.

