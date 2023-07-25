Officers carried out several warrants across East Lancashire on Monday morning (July 24), resulting in five people being arrested.

A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs and £20,000 in cash was also seized during the raids.

Police said the operation marked a “significant milestone” in their ongoing efforts to tackle serious organised crime.

On Tuesday (July 25), officers confirmed five people had been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

They were:

- Adnan Ishafaq, 19, from Great Harwood – remanded to custody.

- Mohammed Rizwan, 32, from Great Harwood – remanded to custody.

- Wahid Hussain, 34, of no fixed address – remanded to custody.

- Aquib Mushtaq, 25, from Nelson – remanded to custody.

- Aydan Hussain, 23, from Accrington – charged and bailed.

Ishafaq, Rizwan, Wahid Hussain and Mushtaq were all remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Aydan Hussain was bailed to appear at Burnley Magistrates Court on September 5.

The other three people who were arrested were released under investigation whilst enquiries continued.

Insp Claire Pearson said: “Drugs can do serious harm to communities and the work carried out today sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this activity in our county.