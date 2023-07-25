News you can trust since 1886
Police seize cannabis worth £40k after stopping car on M6 near Kendal

Two men have been charged with drug supply offences after police stopped a vehicle on the M6 near Kendal.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read

Police seized 4kg of cannabis with a potential street value of £40,000.

Both men appeared before Barrow’s magistrates’ court yesterday (July 24).

Jhanzaib Gul, 50, of Rylstone Gardens, Bradford was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, and was released on conditional bail.

Police seized cannabis with a street value of £40k after stopping a car on the M6 near Kendal.Police seized cannabis with a street value of £40k after stopping a car on the M6 near Kendal.
Joseph McCrory, 42, of Forber Grove, Bradford was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of cannabis and was remanded in custody.