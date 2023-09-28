Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men outside a disused property in Tabor Street on Wednesday evening (September 28).

Officers attended and spotted two men leaving the scene in a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After conducting a thorough search of the property, an extensive cannabis farm containing more than 1,000 plants was discovered.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five men were arrested after more than 1,000 cannabis plants were seized from a disused property in Burnley

Five men, aged 21, 22, 24, 26 and 31, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (September 29).

“Our investigations are continuing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.