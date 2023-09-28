Five men arrested after more than 1,000 cannabis plants seized from disused Burnley property
Police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men outside a disused property in Tabor Street on Wednesday evening (September 28).
Officers attended and spotted two men leaving the scene in a car.
After conducting a thorough search of the property, an extensive cannabis farm containing more than 1,000 plants was discovered.
Five men, aged 21, 22, 24, 26 and 31, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.
They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (September 29).
“Our investigations are continuing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.