Matthew Nicholson, 36, of Bexhill Drive, Ingol, was jailed for nine years for rape and sexual assault on September 15 at Preston Crown Court.

During the rape in December 2021, the woman said she froze as Nicholson carried on after she told him to stop, not wanting to shout out because her 14-year-old daughter was a short walk away in her bedroom.

She said since then her world had been "turned upside down", but said she will "use her voice for the rest of her life" to help women feel empowered to take their attackers to court.

The trial

The mum-of-two slammed Nicholson for not pleading guilty to the offences, saying: "Why didn’t you just admit what you did to me? Why drag me through a trial?

She said: "Getting up on that stand was the most terrifying, awful thing I have ever experienced", and that having her police interviews played to the jury made her feel "dirty" and "degraded".

But despite wanting to walk off the stand, she didn't, because "I knew my voice had to be heard, not many women’s voices get to trial."

"I am a damaged person now"

The pair met through mutual friends and began swapping messages on social media before embarking on a nine-month relationship, but it quickly turned sour.

The woman said she tried to end the relationship "so many times", but didn't, because Nicholson manipulated her and "never took no for an answer".

"Absolute shock"

The woman, who is from Leyland, said that the morning after the attack, she lay in bed in "absolute shock", and has had to battle severe mental health problems since.

She said: "I went into the deepest depression I’ve ever experienced. I even think some days what is the point of living? I can’t take the feelings or thoughts that I feel for the rest of my life."

The woman said she lost her job as it was across the road from where Nicholson lived, and she was fearful of him coming in and harrassing her.

She also said that he wrote about her on social media, calling her a liar.

She said: "I spent hours, days and weeks laying in bed crying wondering why me?

"The depression, anxiety, paranoia, nightmares and obsessive thoughts ate away at me. I now take medication for panic attacks, anxiety and depression. “I’ve also been given tablets to take when needed to aid me to sleep. No matter how hard I tried to not think about it it’s on my mind 24/7.

"Innocent forms of physical touch made me feel violated - even hugs off my own children when they’d hug me when I wasn’t expecting it. A touch from behind would send me into floods of tears and immediate panic.

"A simple hug makes me feel overwhelmed and I freeze. I’ve become so physically detached from everyone around me."

Home security

She said the experience has left her a "hateful, negative, angry and a damaged person", who is unable to feel safe in her own home.

She said: "I have had cameras put up. I make sure all my downstairs windows are permanently shut and my doors are locked.

"I keep my bedroom window open so I can hear everything outside my house."

After sentencing

As well as the prison sentence, Nicholson has been ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and been made the subject of a 12 year restraining order to protect his victim.

In her submission to court, she said he "chose to be a monster" and does not seem "one bit remorseful or show one ounce of empathy" for what he did.

Speaking to the Post she added: "I feel glad justice has prevailed as my names been dragged through the mud by his friends and family. I'm glad he's locked up as I know he can't hurt me or anyone else, but I don't feel sex offenders should be able to apply for parole, they should be made to stay in prison for the full jail term and they need harsher sentences."

Help

The woman wants other women to know that speaking out can lead to successful convictions.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this article, and you want to seek help, Rape Crisis offer a free helpine on 0808 500 2222 or have an online chat on their website.