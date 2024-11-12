Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five stores in Lancashire have been issued a warning after failing to ask for identification when selling knives to underage teens.

Preston Police teamed up with Lancashire Trading Standards and young volunteers from across the area to conduct an under-age sales operation as part of Operation Sceptre – a national, intensive week of action to tackle knife crime.

The exercise, which took place on Saturday, aimed to ensure that local businesses across Preston are complying with the legislation and that those under the age of 18 are unable to purchase knives.

Four of the nine stores visited challenged the 14 and 16-year-old volunteers for identification before refusing to sell knives.

However, five of the stores failed the test purchase. They were issued with a warning and will be revisited in the future to ensure they are complying with legislation.

For three of the stores, it was the second time they have failed the test purchasing and they will now be subject to further enforcement action.

Sergeant Rachel Killinger from the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network said: “Knives are dangerous and the sale of them to children is not only illegal but puts them at risk too.

“All of the stores we visited were reminded of their responsibility when it comes to refusing sales to under-18s.

“If you have any information about stores that are not taking their responsibilities seriously, please let us know so that we can visit them and take action.”

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council, added: "Knife crime has had a devastating impact on too many people in Lancashire and we want to do all we can to prevent further tragedies in our communities.

"Those that pick up a knife and use it could tragically be taking a loved one away from their family for good.

“Our Trading Standards team are continuing to work with the police to do all it can to keep knives off our streets.

"The majority of Lancashire businesses take their responsibilities seriously. Sadly, though, too many are willing to put their profit margin ahead of the health and wellbeing of Lancashire residents.

“This is unacceptable and, working with intelligence from the public, we will track them down and take action against them.”

If you have concerns about a shop that may be breaking the law you can report the business anonymously by calling Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

If you have any information about knife crime in your area, call 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.