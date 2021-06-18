Five arrested and 23 charged over multi-million pound drugs conspiracy in East Lancashire

In early 2021, police launched an operation into an organised criminal gang (OCG) suspected of importing significant quantities of heroin, amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis into East Lancashire before distributing it further afield.

The operation saw warrants executed at addresses in Darwen, Blackburn, Greater Manchester, Cumbria and London.

Officers recovered significant amounts of Class A and Class B drugs, as well as weapons, illegally-imported cigarettes, mobile phones, hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash and designer watches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10kg of amphetamine and a significant amount of cutting agent - used to reduce the purity of the drug - was found during a search of a mill in the Hollins Grove area of Darwen which had been suspected of being used as a packaging base for significant quantities of Class A and Class B drugs.

A 35-year-old man from Salford has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug. He has since been released under investigation.

A man from Blackburn, two men from Darwen and a woman from Barrow all arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs have also since been released under investigation.

A woman form Darwen arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs has been released without charge.

Five people have been arrested and 23 others charged in connection with a conspiracy to import millions of pounds of Class A and Class B drugs from Europe into Darwen.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service 23 people have been charged in connection with the investigation:

- Zachariah Deaffern, 31, of Turncroft Road, Darwen has been charged with conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis. He has also been charged with conspiring to import cannabis.

- Sam Stone, 58, of Lees Court, Darwen has been charged with conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis. He has also been charged with conspiring to import cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon.

- John Rowe,53, of Lynthorpe Road, Blackburn, has been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis. He has also been charged with conspiring to import cannabis.

- Ashley Morris,31, of Waters Edge, Middleton, has been charged with conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.

- Hasret Ramadani, 23, of Queens Road, Blackburn, has been charged with conspiring to supply Amphetamine and Cannabis.

- Pajtim Shehu, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

- Dexter Ryan, 59, of Avon Close, Blackburn, has been charged with conspiring to import and supply cannabis.

- Phillip Peters, 41, of Edward Tyler Road, London, has been charged with conspiring to supply and import cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and money laundering.

- James Moran, 33, of Holden Fold, Darwen, has been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Phillip Alderson, 34, of Bolton Road, Darwen, has been charged with conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.

- Sean Bradshaw, 55, of Leven Grove, Darwen, has been charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine.

- John Cropper, 45, of Roseway Avenue, Cadishead, has been charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine.

- Joshua Main, 25, of Ivinson Road, Darwen, has been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Jake McCosh, 25, of Pitville Street, Darwen, has been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine.

- Anthony Richardson, 38, of Mackenzie Street, Bolton, has been charged with conspiring to supply amphetamine.

- Colin Eyres, 43, of Rake Lane, Swinton has been charged with conspiring to supply cannabis and money laundering.

- Deon Houghton, 36, of Cunliffe Close, Blackburn has been charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

- Joanne Smith, 49, of Elswick Street, Darwen has been charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

- Andrew Berry, 30, of Hadrian’s Camp, Carlisle, has been charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

- Richard Panter, 35, of Longsight Road, Ramsbottom, has been charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

- Lee Booth, 35, of Holcombe Road, Greenmount, has been charged with producing cannabis.

- Ernest Williams, 55, of Meadow Walk, Farnworth, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

They have all appeared before Blackburn Magistrates' Court.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.