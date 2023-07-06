Karen Foster, 61, is accused of causing fatal injuries to Harlow Collinge, aged nine-and-a-half-months, in Hapton near Burnley on March 1 last year.

Baby Harlow was rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected ‘medical episode’ and sadly died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital four days later on March 5.

Lancashire Police detectives investigated the cause of his death and arrested his childminder, Karen Foster, on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

Nine-month-old Harlow Collinge died in March 2022, leading to a lengthy police investigation before Burnley childminder Karen Foster, 61, was charged with his murder on Tuesday, July 4. Picture credit: Hollinge family / GoFundMe

She was later arrested on suspicion of murder and charged on Tuesday (July 4), 15 months after his death.

The 61-year-old childminder, of Walden Grove, Burnley, is also accused of assaulting another child, aged one, in a separate incident two years earlier.

The baby girl was injured on March 22, 2019 and Foster has since been charged with causing her actual bodily harm.

Lancashire Police said Foster is not related to either of the two victims and the two children are not related to each other.

She appeared before Blackburn Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 5) but spoke only to confirm her name and address.

She was remanded in custody and will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday, July 7.

A 78-year-old man, from Burnley, was also arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and later arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released without charge.

“A funny, playful baby who loved Peter Rabbit, milkshakes and pink wafers”

A GoFundMe page set up after Harlow’s death reached its target of £10,000.

Launching the fundraiser, a family friend described Harlow as a “funny, playful baby who loved Peter Rabbit, milkshakes and pink wafer biscuits”.

Sharing her memories of him, she added: “He loved it when his sister sang Adele songs to him, he loved his doggies and running around in his baby walker.

"He loved his family, his Mummy and Daddy, brother and sisters, and his grandparents so much.