Fire breaks out at domestic property in Ashton-on-Ribble as residents report strong smell of smoke

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Ashton-on-Ribble.

By Sean Gleaves
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 11:28am

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the incident in Bridge Road at around 7.40am on Saturday (October 29).

The fire involved the ground floor of a domestic property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.

Residents reported a strong smell of smoke in the surrounding area following the fire.

One person asked: “Is anything on fire in the local area?

“Just walked outside and can smell it everywhere. Just off Blackpool Road near Haslam Park.”

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Bridge Road, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Google)