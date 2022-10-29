Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the incident in Bridge Road at around 7.40am on Saturday (October 29).

The fire involved the ground floor of a domestic property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.

Residents reported a strong smell of smoke in the surrounding area following the fire.

One person asked: “Is anything on fire in the local area?

“Just walked outside and can smell it everywhere. Just off Blackpool Road near Haslam Park.”

