Fire breaks out at domestic property in Ashton-on-Ribble as residents report strong smell of smoke
A fire broke out at a domestic property in Ashton-on-Ribble.
By Sean Gleaves
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Oct 2022, 11:28am
Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the incident in Bridge Road at around 7.40am on Saturday (October 29).
The fire involved the ground floor of a domestic property.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.
Residents reported a strong smell of smoke in the surrounding area following the fire.
One person asked: “Is anything on fire in the local area?