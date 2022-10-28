The victim, a man in 40s, was getting out of his car after returning home from work when he was attacked by a number of armed men in Darwen on June 13, 2021.

The men – who wrongly accused the victim of being an Albanian drug dealer – bundled him into his own car before driving him to Dove Lane.

Despite realising he was the wrong man, the men continued to threaten the victim by pressing knives into his chest and legs.

The thugs drove to Blackburn after spotting a police car before leaving the victim in his car, “not caring if he died”.

The victim raised the alarm and was given first aid by police officers before being taken to hospital for treatment.

He was treated for 14 stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

Faizaan Fareed (L), Faisal Fareed (M) and Nicholas Shaw (R) were sentenced to a total of 27 years after they kidnapped a man in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

DC Rachel Norris, of Blackburn Police, said: “Despite him being in a serious condition, bleeding heavily, as well as knowing they had got the wrong man, the attackers continued to use their knives.

“He believed he was going to die.”

Detectives launched an investigation and quickly linked Faisal Fareed, Faizaan Fareed and Nicholas Shaw to the offences through forensic and telephone evidence.

The trio were sentenced to a total of 27 years at Preston Crown Court on Monday (October 24):

The men pleaded guilty to the following offences:

- Faisal Fareed, 23, of Lawrence Street, Blackburn, was jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to kidnap, affray, assault and conspiracy to supply drugs.

- Faizaan Fareed, 26 of Lawrence Street, Blackburn, was handed a 10 year sentence for conspiracy to kidnap, affray, assault and conspiracy to supply drugs.

- Nicholas Shaw, 45, of Medina Close, Accrington, was jailed for six years for conspiracy to kidnap.

“This was an absolutely horrendous attack which left the victim seriously injured,” DC Rachel Norris added.

“The damage inflicted on him has been long-lasting and he continues to be affected by what happened to this day.