Police were called at around 7.55am on Saturday (March 4) to reports that an assault had occurred the previous evening (Friday) in the Mill Hill area of the town.

A short time later the body of a 31-year-old Blackburn woman, Charlotte Wilcock, was sadly found at a home in Primrose Terrace.

An investigation was launched and Anthony Stinson, 30, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, was charged on Sunday evening with her murder.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).

Three more men – aged 32 and 24 from Blackburn and aged 31 from Clitheroe – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have since been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Charlotte’s family, and we ask that their privacy be respected at this truly distressing and difficult time.

“A call came in to us on Saturday reporting an assault in the Mill Hill area and we found Charlotte’s body inside the address on Primrose Terrace a short time later.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation launched to find out exactly what occurred.

“A man has now been charged with causing Charlotte’s death, however our investigation is very much ongoing and we ask anybody who may have information to get in touch."

