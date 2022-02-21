Family 'devastated' after dead man's treasured motorbike stolen by burglars in Preston house raid

Police were called to the address in Blackpool Road at around 11.35am on Sunday (February 20).

The offenders stole a blue and white Suzuki DRZ400 SM K7 with the registration plate LX58 BXO after breaking into a garage.

The bike had belonged to Iain Hamilton, who sadly died following a collision in St Michael's on January 15, 2022.

A motorbike belonging to Iain Hamilton, who sadly died following a crash in St Michael's in January 2022, was stolen by thieves after they broke into a home in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A pedal bike was also taken.

"This theft has left those involved devastated," PC Mark Potter, of Lancashire Police, said.

"The motorbike is of huge sentimental value and the victims are encouraging people to come forward with information."

Anyone with information was urged to contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0575 of February 20.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a Husqvarna 701 Supermoto motorbike in Garstang Road at 1.30pm on January 15.

The rider of the motorbike – who was later named as Iain Hamilton, 49, from Preston – was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

On January 18, his heartbroken family paid tribute to "a loving, devoted and compassionate family man".

They said: "He had a very busy household with his four children who he raised with his wife Sarah, along with many little furry friends over the years.

"He used his childhood experiences and current interest to shape his family and did so with the many hobbies his children did with him by their side.

"He lived a very full and active life with many hobbies such as creating his own music through his young influence of techno and underground dance.

"His love for freedom through his motorbikes and wild camping, particularly in the Lakes, the Yorkshire Dales and the Galloway Forest.

"He was known by many in and around Preston and was always a friendly face on Moor Park when he was walking his dog, running or cycling."