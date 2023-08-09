A former police officer launched a “terrifying sexual attack” after running up behind a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her in Darwen.

The victim was walking along Bolton Road at around midnight on June 25 when she heard the sound of somebody running behind her.

James White, a former officer for Greater Manchester Police, placed his hands over her eyes before dragging her to the ground and saying: “I don’t want to hurt you.”

The 39-year-old, who still had his hands over her face, then stroked the victim’s thigh while they lay on the ground.

The brave victim attempted to call her mother on Facetime while striking her attacked several times with the phone as the call connected.

White tried to knock the mobile phone from her hand before running off towards Darwen town centre.

The victim managed to take two screenshots of the call which captured White’s face during the scuffle.

Via CCTV enquiries, officers managed to identify White’s white Mercedes A180 as being in the area at the time of the attack.

He was arrested in Olive Lane, Darwen, later the same day and subsequently charged with sexual assault and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was remanded into custody.

White, of Sudellside Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before Blackburn magistrates on June 28.

He was remanded back into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced on Wednesday (August 9).

Preston Crown Court was told White had previous convictions for harassment and stalking, some of which had involved former police colleagues.

It was this that resulted in him being sacked from GMP in 2015.

White was subsequently jailed for two years and six month.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 15 years.

Det Sgt Sarah Tucker, of East CID, said: “This was a terrifying attack committed against a teenage girl walking home at night – something she was perfectly entitled to do without fear of White engaging in this appalling behaviour.

“Although offences like this are rare, I want to ensure the public that when they do happen, Lancashire Police are committed to doing everything they can to quickly identify the offender and put them before the courts.

“I want to praise the bravery and quick-thinking of the victim in this case, who managed to scare off and capture crucial evidence against White.

“I know this attack has had a profound impact on her and I hope today’s sentencing will bring her some sense of closure.”

Derek Artis, District Crown Prosecutor for the CPS North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: “James White is clearly a danger to women.

“He targeted a teenage girl as she walked along the street and launched a terrifying sexual attack upon her.

“She showed great courage by using her phone to contact her mother whilst at the same time fighting him off, causing him to stop the attack and run away.

He added: “Every woman and girl should be free and feel safe to go about their daily lives, including walking alone, without fear of harassment or sexual offences.