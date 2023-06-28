The victim was attacked as she was walking along Bolton Road, close to Ashton Park, at 12.01am on Sunday (June 25).

A man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

She managed to fight him off and the suspect ran away in the direction of Darwen town centre.

A man has been charged by police after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Darwen

On Monday (June 26), a 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.

James White, 39, from Darwen, formerly of Buckshaw Village, was subsequently charged on Tuesday night (June 27) with sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn magistrates on Wednesday morning (June 28)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

