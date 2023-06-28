News you can trust since 1886
Man, 39, charged and named after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Darwen

A man has been charged by police after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST

The victim was attacked as she was walking along Bolton Road, close to Ashton Park, at 12.01am on Sunday (June 25).

A man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

She managed to fight him off and the suspect ran away in the direction of Darwen town centre.

A man has been charged by police after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Darwen
On Monday (June 26), a 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.

James White, 39, from Darwen, formerly of Buckshaw Village, was subsequently charged on Tuesday night (June 27) with sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn magistrates on Wednesday morning (June 28)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 44 of June 25, 2023."