Ex-Manchester United and Burnley wonderkid sees rape trial delayed by more than a year
The trial of former Manchester United, Burnley and Chorley footballer John Cofie, who has been accused of rape, has been delayed by more than a year.
Cofie, of Forest Drive, Sale, is accused with 29-year-old Nathan Stuart, of Pack Horse Close, Northwich, of raping a woman in 2019. Both men denied the charges when they first entered pleas in February 2021.
The trial was set to begin on Monday but fresh court delays meant that the hearing could not take place. An administrative hearing is planned for later this week with a new trial date set for February 19, 2024.
Cofie was transferred from Burnley to United for £1million when he was 14 but failed to make a first-team appearance.
The Ghanaian-born ex-England youth international was last plying his football trade in the Philippines, but decided at the start of 2020 it was time to call it a day.
In October 2020 he accepted a role as a coach and mentor at Clitheroe’s Moorland School.