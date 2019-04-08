Everything we know so far about the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Preston

Have your say

A 17-year-boy has been stabbed in a "targeted attack" in Preston.



This is everything we know so far...

What happened?

Three teenagers, thought to be aged around 15 to 18, have chased a 17-year-old boy from Preston and attacked him with a knife.

During the incident the teenage stab victim sustained multiple wounds to his back and his bicycle was stolen.

His assailants then fled towards Church Street and the Avenham area with the stolen bike.

Who was stabbed?

The stab victim is a 17-year-old boy from Preston. His identity is not known at this stage.

When did it happen?

The knife attack happened at around 4.45pm on Sunday, April 7.

Where did it happen?

The boy was stabbed close to B&M Bargains on Carlisle Street in Preston city centre.

How is the boy?

An air ambulance landed at Queen Street Retail Park and took the boy to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he is currently being treated for a number of stab wounds to his back.

Police sealed off part of the retail park near Aldi and Food Warehouse for the helicopter crew to land.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Has anyone been arrested?

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the incident, but enquiries are ongoing.

What are the police saying?

Insp Chris Walsh from Lancashire Police said: “We think this was a targeted attack and that both the attackers and victim are known to each other.

“We have a number of officers working on tracing the offenders and arresting them.

“We know they have made off towards Church Street and the Avenham area following the incident.

"Did you see three youths with a bike in this area?

"Perhaps you were driving in that direction and saw them?

"If you have any information or potential dash cam footage we need you to get in touch.”

What you should do if you have information?

You should call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1095 of Sunday, April 7 or email ForceControlRoom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

We will update this story as more details emerge...



