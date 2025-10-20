Electric bike racer who used Nelson town centre as own personal race track gets court date
On Saturday morning police out on duty witnessed a young male riding another illegal electric bike.
The rider in question went through red lights, up onto the pavement, having no regard for the safety of pedestrians and turned Nelson town centre into his personal race track.
Unfortunately for the rider, he rode head on into reality at another set of traffic lights, whilst simultaneously also riding head on into plain clothed police officers.
Officers detained the rider and seized the illegal bike, which he had purchased for around £2,000.
The driver, as well as donating his vehicle for recycling, will now be walking to his court appearance after bering eported for having no driving licence or motor vehicle insurance.
A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “We will continue to target these vehicles and prosecute dangerous illegal riders. #yousaidwedid.
“We welcome any information regarding people using these vehicles illegally.”