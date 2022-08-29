Elderly woman seriously injured after bank holiday 'hit and run'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 80s was taken by ambulance to hospital, where she was still being treated for her injuries later in the day.

Within hours of the incident – which happened on Pendle Road at around 11.30am – officers had arrested and taken into custody a man in his 40s on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Officers made an arrest within hours of an elderly woman being knocked over in Leyland

Lancashire Police had earlier issued CCTV images of a vehicle they wanted to trace – and had made a direct appeal for the driver to come forward.

The force is still urging anyone who knows anything about the crash to get in touch.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I’m really grateful to everyone who came forward with information and, after a number of enquiries, we have now made an arrest in relation to our investigation.

“I would continue to ask anyone who has any information about this collision, or any dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward and contact us.”