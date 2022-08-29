Elderly woman seriously injured after bank holiday 'hit and run'
A pensioner was left seriously injured after what police have described as a “hit and run” in Leyland on Bank Holiday Monday morning.
A woman in her 80s was taken by ambulance to hospital, where she was still being treated for her injuries later in the day.
Within hours of the incident – which happened on Pendle Road at around 11.30am – officers had arrested and taken into custody a man in his 40s on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Lancashire Police had earlier issued CCTV images of a vehicle they wanted to trace – and had made a direct appeal for the driver to come forward.
The force is still urging anyone who knows anything about the crash to get in touch.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I’m really grateful to everyone who came forward with information and, after a number of enquiries, we have now made an arrest in relation to our investigation.
“I would continue to ask anyone who has any information about this collision, or any dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward and contact us.”
Anyone who can help should contact police on the non-emergency number - 101 - quoting log 0601 of Monday 29th August.