Man arrested over suspected sexual assault of teenage girl at Preston station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at Preston railway station.

By Newsdesk
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:35 pm

British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted on Monday morning that a woman – who was with the suspect – was also arrested “for a public order offence”.

Both individuals were detained by Travel Safe officers until police arrived on the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing, BTP said.

Police are investigating the incident at Preston