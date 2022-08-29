Man arrested over suspected sexual assault of teenage girl at Preston station
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at Preston railway station.
By Newsdesk
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:35 pm
British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted on Monday morning that a woman – who was with the suspect – was also arrested “for a public order offence”.
Both individuals were detained by Travel Safe officers until police arrived on the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing, BTP said.
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist killed in A59 Clitheroe crash named as police continue appeal for information
-
2
Man arrested over suspected sexual assault of teenage girl at Preston station
-
3
Elderly woman seriously injured after bank holiday 'hit and run'
-
4
Blackpool's Stanley Park voted England's most-loved park and declared an English national treasure
-
5
Uber Eats responds to Preston restaurant claiming they haven't been paid since May