BREAKING

Elderly woman bangs head on pavement after being pushed to floor by cyclist during robbery in Preston

An elderly woman had her purse stolen after she was pushed to the floor during a robbery in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Nov 2023, 17:28 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
The victim, a woman in her 70s, was walking on Emmanuel Street after withdrawing money from a cash machine at around 7.30am on Thursday, November 16.

She was pushed to the floor by a cyclist as she walked along the road, causing her to hit her head.

The offender then stole her purse before cycling off.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify this man after an elderly woman was robbed in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help to identify this man after an elderly woman was robbed in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Detectives on Friday (November 17) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to identify following the robbery.

DC Lloyd Willcox, of Preston CID, said: “This was a cowardly robbery committed against an elderly, vulnerable woman.

“She should be able to go about her daily business safely, but she has been knocked to the ground and had her purse stolen.

“Do you recognise the cyclist in the CCTV or have information as to who it might be?

“We are determined to bring the offender to justice and we are asking for your help to do that.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log 0192 of November 16.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.