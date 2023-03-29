Eighth man found guilty of murdering Blackburn student Aya Hachem in botched drive-by shooting
An eighth man has been found guilty of murdering an innocent student who was shot dead in a feud between two tyre firm owners in Blackburn.
Aya Hachem, 19, was mistakenly killed in a botched drive-by shooting while she was walking along King Street on May 17, 2020.
She was shot by Zamir Raja who was sitting in the back of a Toyota Avensis being driven by Anthony Ennis.
Raja, a hitman brought in to do a job, fired two shots from the car as it drove past Quickshine Tyres.
His intended target was Pachah Khan – the proprietor of Quickshine Tyres.
Raja’s first shot hit one of the windows of shop, with the second hitting Aya.
The shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and Khan.
Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family.
Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 after they were convicted of roles in the shooting.
On Wednesday (March 29), another man was was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.
Louis Otway was involved in organising and arranging the shooting.
He was the link between Ayaz Hussain, Zamir Raja and Anthony Ennis.
Otway, 42, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester, will be sentenced on May 5.
A second man, Suhayl Suleman, 38, of Shear Brow, Blackburn, was found not guilty of both murder and attempted murder.
In a statement Aya’s family said: “We thank God for the justice that has been served today."
Det Insp Ian Moore, of the Force Major Investigation Team, added: “Aya Hachem was a young woman whose life – so full of promise – was brutally and tragically cut short on that May afternoon and my thoughts today are first and foremost with her family and loved ones.
“Lewis Otway played a key role in organising the plot to kill Pachah Khan, the bungled execution of which resulted in Aya’s murder, and I would like to thank the jury and the prosecution team for ensuring that he too has been convicted along with those found guilty last year.