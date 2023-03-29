Aya Hachem, 19, was mistakenly killed in a botched drive-by shooting while she was walking along King Street on May 17, 2020.

She was shot by Zamir Raja who was sitting in the back of a Toyota Avensis being driven by Anthony Ennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raja, a hitman brought in to do a job, fired two shots from the car as it drove past Quickshine Tyres.

His intended target was Pachah Khan – the proprietor of Quickshine Tyres.

Raja’s first shot hit one of the windows of shop, with the second hitting Aya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and Khan.

Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family.

An eighth man has been convicted of murdering Aya Hachem - a innocent student who was killed in a botched drive-by shooting in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 after they were convicted of roles in the shooting.

On Wednesday (March 29), another man was was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.

Louis Otway was involved in organising and arranging the shooting.

Louis Otway was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was the link between Ayaz Hussain, Zamir Raja and Anthony Ennis.

Otway, 42, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester, will be sentenced on May 5.

A second man, Suhayl Suleman, 38, of Shear Brow, Blackburn, was found not guilty of both murder and attempted murder.

In a statement Aya’s family said: “We thank God for the justice that has been served today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 after they were convicted of roles in the shooting (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Insp Ian Moore, of the Force Major Investigation Team, added: “Aya Hachem was a young woman whose life – so full of promise – was brutally and tragically cut short on that May afternoon and my thoughts today are first and foremost with her family and loved ones.

“Lewis Otway played a key role in organising the plot to kill Pachah Khan, the bungled execution of which resulted in Aya’s murder, and I would like to thank the jury and the prosecution team for ensuring that he too has been convicted along with those found guilty last year.

“I hope that this offers Aya’s family some sense that we have achieved justice for her and that this shows that Lancashire Constabulary will never give up in our tenacious approach to putting those who commit these atrocious crimes before the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously sentenced:

- Feroz Suleman, 40, of Shear Brow, Blackburn was sentenced to 34 years. He instigated and organised the hit.

-Zamir Raja, 33, of Davyhulme Road, Stretford, Manchester was given 34 years. He was responsible for sourcing and transporting the firearm used in the shooting, as well as firing the shots.

- Anthony Ennis, 31, of Grasmere Court, Partington was sentenced to 33 years. He drove the Avensis carrying the gunman during the shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ayaz Hussain, 35, of Calgary Avenue, Blackburn was given 32 years. He was the link between the Lancashire offenders, Zamir Raja and Anthony Ennis, based in Manchester. He played a key role in organising and orchestrating the shooting and was in company of Abubakr Satia when petrol was bought to burn out the Avensis, however, this did not go ahead.

- Abubakr Satia, 32, of Oxford Close, Blackburn, was sentenced to 28 years. He sourced the Avensis used in the shooting and was also involved in buying petrol afterwards to burn out the car.

- Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Shakeshaft Street, Blackburn was given 27 years. He ensured the Avensis used to transport the shooter was running on the day of the incident.

- Uthman Satia, 29, of St Hubert’s Road, Great Harwood was sentenced to 28 years. He helped to transport the gunman and driver to and from the Avensis on Wellington Road as the front seat passenger of the car being driven by his girlfriend, Judy Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad