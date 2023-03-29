News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
1 hour ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
7 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
9 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
9 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany

Aya Hachem: Family pay heartbreaking tribute to innocent Blackburn student killed in drive-by shooting as eighth man found guilty of murder

The family of Aya Hachem paid a heartbreaking tribute to her as an eighth man was found guilty of murder.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2023, 19:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 19:41 BST

Aya Hachem, 19, was mistakenly killed in a botched drive-by shooting while she was walking along King Street on May 17, 2020.

The shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and Pachah Khan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family.

An eighth man has been found guilty of murdering Aya Hachem
An eighth man has been found guilty of murdering Aya Hachem
An eighth man has been found guilty of murdering Aya Hachem
Most Popular

On Wednesday (March 29), an eight man was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.

The 42-year-old, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester, will be sentenced on May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Aya’s family said: “We thank God for the justice that has been served today.

“To our dear beautiful angel in heaven we know you are in a better and more beautiful place.

Louis Otway was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Louis Otway was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Louis Otway was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“God chose you from amongst many and blessed you with martyrdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are so proud of you and we miss you so much – our lives are difficult without you.

Read More
Blackpool family whose nine-year-old son died after a 'tragic accident' at home ...

“This is God’s decree and praise be to God for this.

Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 after they were convicted of roles in the shooting (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 after they were convicted of roles in the shooting (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 after they were convicted of roles in the shooting (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You will remain in our hearts forever.

“You loved life and despite all the struggles and barriers that we faced in this country it did not stop you contributing to your community and Charites including the Children’s Society and fundraising at Salford University where you were studying to become a barrister.

“You have been awarded your certificate posthumously and your name is now on the Law Society’s roll of solicitors.

“God chose you as an Angel in his heaven. Heaven is yours and may God give us the patience after your murder. We love you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We thank Detective Inspector Ian Moore and his team of dedicated police officers who worked so hard to build a strong case against the defendant who has been convicted today.

“Also, to the Crown Prosecution Service, represented by Mr. Cray KC who has presented our case so diligently

“We also thank Mr Justice Jacobs, who managed the court proceedings with confidence and wisdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We offer thanks to the jury for their time and effort to listen for four weeks and to distinguish truth from falsehood, lies and honesty.

“Special thanks to the community of Blackburn including the many families that have offered their support in this difficult time.”