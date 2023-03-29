Aya Hachem, 19, was mistakenly killed in a botched drive-by shooting while she was walking along King Street on May 17, 2020.

The shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and Pachah Khan.

Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family.

An eighth man has been found guilty of murdering Aya Hachem

On Wednesday (March 29), an eight man was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.

The 42-year-old, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester, will be sentenced on May 5.

In a statement, Aya’s family said: “We thank God for the justice that has been served today.

“To our dear beautiful angel in heaven we know you are in a better and more beautiful place.

Louis Otway was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“God chose you from amongst many and blessed you with martyrdom.

“We are so proud of you and we miss you so much – our lives are difficult without you.

“This is God’s decree and praise be to God for this.

Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 after they were convicted of roles in the shooting (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“You will remain in our hearts forever.

“You loved life and despite all the struggles and barriers that we faced in this country it did not stop you contributing to your community and Charites including the Children’s Society and fundraising at Salford University where you were studying to become a barrister.

“You have been awarded your certificate posthumously and your name is now on the Law Society’s roll of solicitors.

“God chose you as an Angel in his heaven. Heaven is yours and may God give us the patience after your murder. We love you.

Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We thank Detective Inspector Ian Moore and his team of dedicated police officers who worked so hard to build a strong case against the defendant who has been convicted today.

“Also, to the Crown Prosecution Service, represented by Mr. Cray KC who has presented our case so diligently

“We also thank Mr Justice Jacobs, who managed the court proceedings with confidence and wisdom.

“We offer thanks to the jury for their time and effort to listen for four weeks and to distinguish truth from falsehood, lies and honesty.