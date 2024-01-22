Eighteenth arrest made as investigation into Matthew Daulby's murder in Lancashire continues
An eighteenth person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk
A 20-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.
He was later released on bail pending further enquiries. It follows the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Daulby who was from Merseyside.
What happened?
Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on Saturday (July 29).
Mr Daulby was found a short distance away with stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.
A post-mortem established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.
Has anyone been charged?
12 people have been charged.
Finley Cook, 20, of Heskin Lane, Ormskirk, and Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, were charged with Matthew's murder.
They have been remanded into custody to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on February 19, 2024.
The following ten people have been charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder.
- Callaghan Worden, 19, of Pennine Way, Liverpool
- Jay Evans, 20, of Bartlett Close, Maghull
- Harry Lewis, 19, of Southport Road, Lydiate
- Sam Hopgood, 19, of Green Lane, Maghull
- Lewis Kehoe, 20, of Columbine Close, Liverpool
- Sean Ball, 20, of Virginia Avenue, Liverpool
- Ryan Ronan, 19, of North Mount Road, Kirby
- Bradley Kehoe, 19, of Willsford Avenue, Melling
- Alfie Forsythe, 20, of Lathom Drive, Liverpool
- Louis Booth, 18, of Sefton Lane, Liverpool
They will stand trial at Preston Crown Court in the second half of this year.
Is anyone else wanted in connection with the investigation?
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest of Thomas Dures.
Gary Murray, Crimestoppers' Regional Manager for the North West, said: "It's vital that Thomas Dures is found to face questioning over murder.
"A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and it’s vital that Thomas Dures is found for face questioning."
Members of the public are advised not to approach Dures, but to contact Crimestoppers anonymously if they know where he is hiding.
You can do this by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting information online by clicking HERE.