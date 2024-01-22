An eighteenth person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk

A 20-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries. It follows the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Daulby who was from Merseyside.

Matthew Daulby, 19, died in hospital after suffering stab wounds during a disturbance in Railway Road

What happened?

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on Saturday (July 29).

Mr Daulby was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

12 people have been charged in connection with his death

Has anyone been charged?

12 people have been charged.

Finley Cook, 20, of Heskin Lane, Ormskirk, and Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, were charged with Matthew's murder.

They have been remanded into custody to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on February 19, 2024.

The following ten people have been charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Callaghan Worden, 19, of Pennine Way, Liverpool Jay Evans, 20, of Bartlett Close, Maghull Harry Lewis, 19, of Southport Road, Lydiate Sam Hopgood, 19, of Green Lane, Maghull Lewis Kehoe, 20, of Columbine Close, Liverpool Sean Ball, 20, of Virginia Avenue, Liverpool Ryan Ronan, 19, of North Mount Road, Kirby Bradley Kehoe, 19, of Willsford Avenue, Melling Alfie Forsythe, 20, of Lathom Drive, Liverpool Louis Booth, 18, of Sefton Lane, Liverpool

They will stand trial at Preston Crown Court in the second half of this year.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest of Thomas Dures

Is anyone else wanted in connection with the investigation?

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest of Thomas Dures.

Gary Murray, Crimestoppers' Regional Manager for the North West, said: "It's vital that Thomas Dures is found to face questioning over murder.

"A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and it’s vital that Thomas Dures is found for face questioning."

Members of the public are advised not to approach Dures, but to contact Crimestoppers anonymously if they know where he is hiding.