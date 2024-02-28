Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danesh Hussain and a second man were robbed after being threatened with an imitation firearm and a knife in Birtwistle Street, Accrington on August 11,2022.

Danesh's father Abid Hussain later found a phone which belonged to one of the alleged robbers.

Officers arrested and charged Raihan Miah, Hilton Mhasvi and Benedict Larbi in the following months as part of the investigation.

They were remanded into custody after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

(TOP L-R) Hilton Mhasvi, Benedict Larbi, Danesh Hussain (MIDDLE L-R) Abid Hussain, Wahid Hussain, Sandrah Mhasvi (BOTTOM L-R) Nabid Uddin, Raihan Miah

Enquiries found they had instead flown to Pakistan the previous evening.

The case was adjourned until January 24 and Abid Hussain did attend court on that occasion.

But in the absence of Danesh Hussain and the third individual, prosecutors had to offer no evidence in that case.

Mhasvi, Miah, Larbi and two other individuals were subsequently acquitted of conspiring to commit robbery.

Further enquiries unravelled a conspiracy between defendants Wahid Hussain, Hilton Mhasvi, Nabid Uddin, Miah, Sandrah Mhasvi to conspire together with Abid and Danesh Hussain to pervert the course of justice.

Enquiries found there were communications with phones in prison – largely attributed to Mhasvi – to third parties outside including Hilton’s sister Sandrah, Wahid Hussain and Uddin.

Wahid Hussain facilitated communication between Hilton Mhasvi Danesh and Abid Hussain.

He also arranged a three-way call between himself, Hilton Mhasvi and Danesh Hussain.

Sandrah Mhasvi facilitated her brother’s communication with others outside prison, including between Hilton and Danesh Hussin over Snapchat.

Miah and Larbi were aware of and contributed to the conspiracy from inside custody.

Working with Uddin, Miah coordinated payments to Abid and Danesh Hussain using a cryptocurrency account.

Having been found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice earlier this year, the below individuals were sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday to the following:

Hilton Mhasvi, 26, of Trotwood, Chigwell, Essex - also found guilty of prison communication offences – was jailed for six and a half years

Benedict Larbi, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years

Danesh Hussain, 20, of Birtwistle Street, Accrington, was jailed for 27 months

Abid Hussain, 52, of Wellington Street, Accrington, was jailed for three years

Wahid Hussain, 35, of no fixed address - also convicted of ABH on a police officer and dangerous driving - was jailed for three and a half years

Sandrah Mhasvi, 30, of North Street, Romford, was jailed for three and a half years

Nabid Uddin, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for four and a half years

Raihan Miah, 27, of Priory Close, Churchfields, London, pleaded guilty and was jailed for five and a half years

The sentencing judge described it as an "elaborate, sophisticated and concerted plot."

Det Stg Steve Craig, from East CID, said: "This was a complex investigation - firstly into the initial armed robbery allegation and then the conspiracy offence – which took up a significant amount of police resources and time.

"I welcome the sentences handed down by the judge and I hope they send a clear message that the police and courts will not tolerate this sort of offending.