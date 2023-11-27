News you can trust since 1886
Eight convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice following robbery in Lancashire

Seven men and a woman have been convicted following an into a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Danesh Hussain and a second man were robbed after being threatened with an imitation firearm and a knife in Birtwistle Street, Accrington on August 11,2022.

Danesh’s father Abid Hussain later found a phone which belonged to one of the alleged robbers.

Officers arrested and charged Raihan Miah, Hilton Mhasvi and Benedict Larbi in the following months as part of the investigation.

Eight people have been convicted following an into a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in LancashireEight people have been convicted following an into a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in Lancashire
They were remanded into custody after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

Danesh Hussain, Abid Hussain and a third individual did not attend court on the first day of the trial in relation to the robbery on January 16, 2023.

Enquiries found they had instead flown to Pakistan the previous evening.

The case was adjourned until January 24 and Abid Hussain did attend court on that occasion.

But in the absence of Danesh Hussain and the third individual, prosecutors had to offer no evidence in that case.

Mhasvi, Miah, Larbi and two other individuals were subsequently acquitted of conspiring to commit robbery.

Further enquiries unravelled a conspiracy between defendants Wahid Hussain, Hilton Mhasvi, Nabid Uddin, Miah, Sandrah Mhasvi to conspire together with Abid and Danesh Hussain to pervert the course of justice.

Enquiries found there were communications with phones in prison – largely attributed to Mhasvi – to third parties outside including Hilton’s sister Sandrah, Wahid Hussain and Uddin.

Wahid Hussain facilitated communication between Hilton Mhasvi Danesh and Abid Hussain.

He also arranged a three-way call between himself, Hilton Mhasvi and Danesh Hussain.

Sandrah Mhasvi facilitated her brother’s communication with others outside prison, including between Hilton and Danesh Hussin over Snapchat.

Miah and Larbi were aware of and contributed to the conspiracy from inside custody.

Working with Uddin, Miah coordinated payments to Abid and Danesh Hussain using a cryptocurrency account.

The following individuals were found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by a jury at Preston Crown Court on Friday (November 24):

- Hilton Mhasvi, 20/03/1997, of Trotwood, Chigwell, Essex

- Benedict Larbi, 22/08/1996, of no fixed address

- Danesh Hussain, 18/07/2003, of Birtwistle Street, Accrington

- Abid Hussain, 01/01/1972, of Wellington Street, Accrington

- Wahid Hussain, 27/10/1988, of no fixed address

- Sandrah Mhasvi, 28/03/1993, of North Street, Romford

- Nabid Uddin, 02/05/1999, of no fixed address

- Raihan Miah, 12/09/1996, of Priory Close, Churchfields, London, pleaded guilty to that charge at an earlier hearing.

Det Sgt Steve Craig, from East CID, said: “These individuals all played their part in a conspiracy that sought to frustrate the criminal justice system.

“Either motivated by greed, family loyalty or a desire to evade justice all eight of these individuals played key roles.

“I welcome the verdict of the jury. I hope the outcome of this case sends out a clear message that we will diligently investigate all reports of crime and where there is evidence that people are actively preventing us from doing that we will gather the evidence to put them before the courts.”

Sentencing will take place across three dates in February.