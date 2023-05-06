News you can trust since 1886
Eastway closed from Asda to Andertons Way for four hours after "drink driver" attempted to overtake a HGV

A major road in Fulwood was closed for four hours in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 6) after a “drink driver” attempted to overtake a HGV.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 08:42 BST

The B6241 Eastway in Fulwood was shut between the roundabouts at Pittman Way (Asda) and the B6242 Andertons Way between 4am-8am.

Posting to Twitter at 4:14am and sharing a picture of the wrecked car in question, Lancs Road Police said: “Driver of this Peugeot in Preston tried to overtake a HGV on Eastway

“They didn't see another HGV coming the other way

Eastway closed from Asda to Andertons Way for four hours after drink driver attempted to overtake a HGV in the above car.
“Driver failed to stop but was found nearby still in the driver's seat

“Driver arrested for drink driving which might explain the crash.”

At 5.27am Lancs Road Police tweeted: “Following the RTC on Eastway with the drink driver and x2 HGV's the road is still closed to aid recovery and clean up.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for drink driving.

The Police Force Incident Manager told the Post at 8am that the road should now be open.