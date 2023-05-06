The B6241 Eastway in Fulwood was shut between the roundabouts at Pittman Way (Asda) and the B6242 Andertons Way between 4am-8am.

Posting to Twitter at 4:14am and sharing a picture of the wrecked car in question, Lancs Road Police said: “Driver of this Peugeot in Preston tried to overtake a HGV on Eastway

“They didn't see another HGV coming the other way

Eastway closed from Asda to Andertons Way for four hours after drink driver attempted to overtake a HGV in the above car.

“Driver failed to stop but was found nearby still in the driver's seat

“Driver arrested for drink driving which might explain the crash.”

At 5.27am Lancs Road Police tweeted: “Following the RTC on Eastway with the drink driver and x2 HGV's the road is still closed to aid recovery and clean up.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for drink driving.