Police say that whilst patrolling Chorley this afternoon (October, 15), members of the public approached them about the presence of an E-Scooter being ridden in an anti social manner whereby it nearly caused harm to members of the public, including some elderly members of the community who were out shopping.

They “swiftly” seized the E-Scooter under Section 59 Of the Police Reform Act, but whilst attempting to get the young male rider’s details he made off from police.

Chorley Police would like to speak to a young man riding a now seized E-Scooter in town.

A Chorley Police spokerson said: “If you and your parents would like to come to Chorley Police Station we can happily discuss the E-Scooter as well as the offences of driving without a licence & insurance in addition to careless and inconsiderate driving.