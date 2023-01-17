The victim, a man in his early 20s, was in Winckley Square when a man tried to sexually assault him on Saturday (January 7).

The incident happened between 10pm and midnight.

On Tuesday (January 17), police released an EvoFit image of a man they wanted to speak with in connection with the incident.

DC Ste Rotherham, of South CID, said: “This was a very serious offence which has left the victim extremely distressed.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the individual in the image to come forward and speak to police.”

The offender has been described as white, around 5ft 8in tall with a round face and a small amount of stubble.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attempted rape in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

His eyes were close together, and he had short dark hair, was possibly in his mid-20s, and was of average build.

The man – who spoke with a Preston accent – was wearing a black jacket with a zip up the front and elasticated cuffs, a plain black t-shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0015 of January 7.

