News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Dylan Crossey: Mum's reaction to news of probe into police officers' potential gross misconduct

The mum of a 15-year-old killed in a hit-and-run has spoken out following news three police officers involved in the case are being probed for possible gross misconduct.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 24th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:38 BST

Dylan, a talented footballer from Buckshaw Village, was killed when his bike was struck in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake, in October 2016, by the BMW of businessman David Harwood.

Dylan suffered "unsurvivable" injuries and died the next day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read how accident investigators claimed crash that killed Dylan was “avoidable”

The late Dylan CrosseyThe late Dylan Crossey
The late Dylan Crossey
Most Popular

After Dylan’s inquest was sensationally stopped in September 2021, Lancashire Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and it has now been revealed that they have “obtained a substantial amount of material relating to the police investigation” and the conduct of three Lancashire Constabulary officers is being examined.

Read the full IOPC statement here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An IOPC spokesman said: “This relates to allegations they may have provided misleading information about the investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service. We are also investigating allegations all three failed to properly record, retain and reveal information relevant to the police investigation.”

Dylan’s mum

Dylan’s mum Tracey Milligan today welcomed news of the investigation as “a chink of light”.

She said: “We’re hoping that this is the start, the beginning of us being able to get some answers. Because there’s still a lot of questions that are unanswered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The fight continues – I’ll never give up.”

Inquest

An inquest into Dylan’s death is set to resume in on October 2, 3, and 6, 2023 – just days before the seventh anniversary of his death.

The first inquest was stopped when coroner Dr James Adeley ordered a reinvestigation into the case – asking the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting driver David Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, just days before Christmas 2021, Dylan’s family were left reeling when it was announced that the CPS would not be pursuing the case.

What happened in the court case?

In 2018 Mr Harwood of New Longton pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and because of a lack of evidence, he was later formally found not guilty of causing Dylan’s death by dangerous or careless driving.