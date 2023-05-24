Dylan, a talented footballer from Buckshaw Village, was killed when his bike was struck in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake, in October 2016, by the BMW of businessman David Harwood.

Dylan suffered "unsurvivable" injuries and died the next day.

The late Dylan Crossey

After Dylan’s inquest was sensationally stopped in September 2021, Lancashire Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and it has now been revealed that they have “obtained a substantial amount of material relating to the police investigation” and the conduct of three Lancashire Constabulary officers is being examined.

An IOPC spokesman said: “This relates to allegations they may have provided misleading information about the investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service. We are also investigating allegations all three failed to properly record, retain and reveal information relevant to the police investigation.”

Dylan’s mum

Dylan’s mum Tracey Milligan today welcomed news of the investigation as “a chink of light”.

She said: “We’re hoping that this is the start, the beginning of us being able to get some answers. Because there’s still a lot of questions that are unanswered.

"The fight continues – I’ll never give up.”

Inquest

An inquest into Dylan’s death is set to resume in on October 2, 3, and 6, 2023 – just days before the seventh anniversary of his death.

The first inquest was stopped when coroner Dr James Adeley ordered a reinvestigation into the case – asking the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting driver David Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.

However, just days before Christmas 2021, Dylan’s family were left reeling when it was announced that the CPS would not be pursuing the case.

What happened in the court case?