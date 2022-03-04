Man killed in M6 crash named as police seek to identify second casualty

Florentin Lepadat, 51, of Rochdale, died at the scene of the crash on the northbound carriageway near Penrith at 11.18am.

Mr Lepadat was travelling in a Volkswagen Passat when it was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Luton van between junctions 39 and 40.

Despite efforts by members of the public on the scene, Mr Lepadat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people died in a crash on the M6 northbound near Penrith on Wednesday morning (February 28). Pic: Google

Another person in the Passat was also pronounced dead at the scene, but has yet to be formally identified

Cumbria Police said officers are working with a family in the Rochdale area and hope to be able to make formal identification soon.

A third person in the car, a 31-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, where he is described as being in a stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 31-year-old man from Gloucestershire, was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary by ambulance and later discharged.

A passenger in the van was also taken to the Cumberland Infirmary and later discharged.

The northbound M6 was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services and Highways crews worked at the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone travelling on the M6 north or southbound on Monday February 28, between 10am and 11.30am, with dashcam.

They are asked to make contact with PC 2052 Whatman at [email protected] or phone 101.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.